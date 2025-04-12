PARLATINO commissions address trade, tourism, AI, and personal data protection

Panama City – The PARLATINO Economic Affairs, Public Services and Citizen Security commissions met in Panama to address issues related to tourism, trade relations with Asia, updating of the model law on food labeling, telemedicine, protection of personal data and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and neuro technologies in the execution of sentences and resocializing treatments.

The sessions of the three legislative units bring together more than 30 parliamentarians from 10 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean at the permanent headquarters of PARLATINO in order to advance the projects described.

At the opening ceremony, Panamanian deputy Didiano Pinilla, Alternate Secretary of Commissions, representing the Board of Directors of the regional organization, stated that the issues are discussed and agreed upon with total transparency in each of the commissions.

The parliamentarian highlighted that the Future Pact, which was adopted in September 2024, after the Future Summit, is also being analyzed.

The Commission on Citizen Security, Combat and Prevention of Drug Trafficking, Terrorism and Organized Crime, chaired by Argentine deputy Ramiro Gutiérrez, evaluated the application of AI, new neuro technologies in the execution of sentences and resocializing treatments; matters related to the cyber protection of member Parliaments and their societies; The updating of the Model Law on Trafficking in Persons was also discussed and ideas were exchanged about the Future Pact.

In addition to the president of the commission, the second vice president of that parliamentary unit, Congresswoman Lady Mercedes Camones Soriano of Peru, was present and exchanged experiences from their countries on the topics discussed.

Senator Quincy Girigorie of Curacao, Members of Parliament of St. Maarten Viren Kotai and Veronica Jansen-Webster, Senator Carlos Núñez Agüero of Paraguay; Senator Ruthlyn V. Lindor of Aruba and Senator Gilberto H. Villafuerte and Representative Julio César Moreno, both of Mexico, were also part of those discussions.

The Commission on Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development, headed by Deputy Nelson Padovani, focused its work on issues of salary nutrition and the use of agricultural defenses to strengthen food security in the region and tourism as a promoter of the development of LAC.

The presentations were made by the agronomist, Lucas Becker, Commercial and Marketing Director of Tecnomyl, and Dr. Bárbara Blaudt, from the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism, who highlighted the programs to promote agricultural production and the tourism plans for rural agriculture and family farms, which are being successfully developed in that South American country in order to exchange their experiences with Latin American and Caribbean parliamentarians.

In the Public Services, User and Consumer Defense Commission, relevant issues were discussed during their work day, one of them was the update of the Food Labeling Law, a proposal presented by Congressman Gersel Luis Pérez of Colombia and president in charge of the commission. This Law seeks to ensure that people have goods and services of optimal quality through access to clear, truthful, timely, visible, and suitable information.

In addition, the protection of personal data was discussed, where each country shared its contributions and experiences.