Parking Lot Closure in Front of Central Bank for Carnival Booth Deliveries

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The public is hereby informed of a temporary parking lot closure to facilitate the smooth delivery and setup of booths for the upcoming Carnival 2025 celebrations.

The parking lot located on Walter A. Nisbeth Road, Philipsburg between Ketty’s Snack and Fat Boy, in front of the Central Bank, will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 8:00 AM on Saturday, April 12th, 2025, until 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 13th, 2025.

This temporary closure is necessary to accommodate the large trucks that will be delivering approximately 28 booths to the site. Due to the number of booths and the fact that some vendors are utilizing the same trucking services, this process will require an extended period of time to complete safely and efficiently.

We understand that this closure may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we work to prepare for a successful and enjoyable Carnival 2025.

Alternative parking options are available in the surrounding areas. We encourage the public to plan accordingly during this temporary disruption.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.