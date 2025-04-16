Parking Advisory for Mullet Bay – Easter Weekend 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs all residents and visitors that parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the Mullet Bay area during the Easter holiday weekend from Friday, April 18 through Monday, April 21, 2025.

KPSM understands that the Easter weekend is a time for families to gather and enjoy the beach. In light of the expected high volume of visitors to Mullet Bay, KPSM will implement strategic traffic and parking controls to ensure public safety and a smooth flow of traffic.

Key points to note:

Parking along Rhine Road is strictly prohibited.

Designated parking areas will be indicated, and KPSM personnel will be actively monitoring Rhine Road throughout the weekend to enforce the parking regulations.

Vehicles parked illegally or obstructing traffic—especially those parked on undesignated areas of the Mullet Bay Golf Course—will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Importantly, the management of the Mullet Bay Golf Course has granted limited permission for vehicles to park in specific, authorized areas on their property. These designated zones will be clearly identified for public use.

KPSM kindly urges the public to comply with allotted parking locations and follow the guidance of officers on-site. Your cooperation helps us ensure a safe, enjoyable Easter weekend for everyone.