Ongoing Success of “Stop, Drop, and Go” Firearm Amnesty

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office announce that two additional firearms were surrendered this week under the ongoing “Stop, Drop, and Go” firearm amnesty program. Among the items turned in were a very old replica of a revolver and a Beretta pistol with accompanying ammunition.

The realistic appearance of imitation firearms poses significant dangers, as they can easily be mistaken for real weapons by law enforcement, security personnel, or the public. This can lead to unnecessary interventions or public panic. Removing such items from circulation is a crucial step toward enhancing public safety.

The next Amnesty Day is scheduled for Monday, April 28th, 2025. The public is strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to turn in illegal firearms or ammunition. Financial rewards of up to NAf 895 / USD 500 are available for surrendered weapons and qualifying anonymous tips.

The “Stop, Drop, and Go” program has been extended until May 7, 2025.

Weapons can be surrendered anonymously at the Opal Building, Union Road, Cole Bay, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All firearms must be unloaded and delivered in a sealed bag or box. Participants will receive a proof of surrender without their identity being recorded.

Anonymous tips about illegal firearms can be reported via the Police Tip Line (9300) and may also be eligible for a financial reward.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office thank the community for its cooperation and commitment to making Sint Maarten a safer place for all.