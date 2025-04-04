Ombudsman attends Regional Board meeting on Curaçao

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten — From March 31 to April 2, 2025, the Regional President for the Caribbean and Latin America, Mr. Keursly Concincion—who also serves as the Ombudsman of Curaçao—hosted the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) Regional Board Meeting in Curaçao. Established in 1978, the IOI is the global organization dedicated to fostering cooperation among 205 independent Ombudsman institutions across more than 100 countries. The IOI is structured into six regional chapters: Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Pacific, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, and North America.

During the meeting, the Regional Board—comprising Mr. Concincion, along with Regional Directors Ms. Gwendolien Mossel, Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, and Mr. Gabriel Savino, Ombudsman of the province of Santa Fe, Argentina—discussed key issues related to strengthening ombudsman institutions in the region, including:

The protection of children’s rights;

Addressing challenges faced by members;

Threats to ombudsman institutions;

Evaluating the implementation of the Venice Principles in the region;

Increasing member participation in IOI Working Groups and Standing Committees.

As part of its agenda, the Board also engaged with various stakeholders in the human rights field, including the Human Rights Defense Foundation and the medical clinic Salu pa Tur (“Health for All”), which provides medical services to vulnerable groups in Curaçao. These discussions underscored the vital role of Ombudsman institutions in safeguarding fundamental rights and ensuring that all members of society—particularly marginalized groups—have access to justice and essential services.

Additionally, the Board met with Ms. Alba Martijn, LL.M., First Vice President of the Instituto Internacional del Ombudsman (ILO), to explore potential avenues for deeper collaboration between the ILO and the region. This dialogue focused on knowledge-sharing initiatives, capacity-building programs, and the possibility of joint efforts to promote best practices in good governance, transparency, and accountability across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The meeting on Curaçao not only strengthened regional cooperation among Ombudsman institutions but also reinforced their shared commitment to protecting human rights and enhancing democratic oversight. With ongoing challenges such as financial constraints, institutional threats, and the need for greater public awareness, the Board reaffirmed its dedication to advocating for strong and independent Ombudsman offices that can effectively serve the people.