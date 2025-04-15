NRPB relaunch public tender for demolition works

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Mobilization challenges of the selected contractor lead to the relaunch of the tender for demolition works by the NRPB, to ensure that project activities remain within required timelines.

In October 2024, the NRPB, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, awarded a contract to demolish and reconstruct the Sister Marie Laurence school in Middle Region, following a public procurement procedure in compliance with World Bank regulations. As part of the Fostering Resilient Learning Project, the contract also included demolition works for the Charles Leopold Bell school in Cole Bay and the old Library building in Philipsburg.

Unfortunately, the selected contractor has been unable to mobilize within the required timeframe, creating challenges for the project’s progress. Consequently, the contracted works and associated timelines could no longer be guaranteed within the remaining lifetime of the FRLP. Therefore, in consultation with the Government of Sint Maarten and the World Bank, the NRPB has decided to relaunch the previously awarded works. This process will begin with a separate national procurement for the demolition of the three buildings under the project. The retendering of the construction works for the Sister Marie Laurence school will commence soon thereafter.

Starting April 15, 2025, eligible contractors will have the opportunity to submit a competitive bid on one or multiple lots for the demolition in the coming four weeks. The NRPB encourages contractors to request bid packages and deliver competitive bids. Collaboration and joint ventures between smaller contractors are permitted and encouraged.

With this decision, the Government and the NRPB aim to ensure the timely execution of construction activities on the critical path towards realizing the objectives of the Fostering Resilient Learning Project.