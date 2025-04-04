NPOwer Academy Strengthens Nonprofit-Law Enforcement Collaboration

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Strong communities need strong partnerships. Yet, too often, nonprofits and law enforcement operate in silos, focusing on the same challenges from different angles. That’s about to be addressed. On April 8, NPOwer Academy will host the workshop “Community Police and Non-Profits Connecting,” a session designed to strengthen collaboration between Community Police Officers (CPOs) and grassroots organizations. Led by veteran CPO John Boyrard and his CPO colleagues, the session will explore practical ways to build lasting partnerships, ensuring a more unified and effective approach to community challenges.

This two-hour workshop, which starts at 6:30 pm at NPOwer’s office, is part of NPOwer Academy’s expanded training series, an initiative of the Foresee Foundation (4C), designed to equip nonprofit leaders with the skills, strategies, and networks they need to operate efficiently, secure funding, and maximize impact.

The era of nonprofits relying on just passion alone is over—funders now expect organizations to be structured, data-driven, and sustainable. In 2025, NPOwer Academy is introducing a more strategic, needs-based approach to its workshops, ensuring that nonprofit organizations gain practical tools that can be immediately applied to strengthen their operations. This shift reflects a growing trend among funders, who are increasingly integrating capacity-building into their grants. They recognize that financial support alone is not enough—nonprofits need strong internal structures and leadership to thrive.

The workshops, financed by St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) are structured to address both core knowledge areas and specialized themes tied to funder priorities. Sessions will cover essential topics such as governance, human resources, finance, budgeting, reporting, data collection, digital literacy, communication strategies, stakeholder engagement, and social responsibility.

Since the start of the year, NPOwer Academy has seen strong participation in its training sessions, reflecting the nonprofit sector’s eagerness to grow and improve. The most recent workshop, held on April 1, “Better Teamwork and More Impact with Insights Discovery,” focused on strengthening teamwork and communication within organizations. Facilitated, thanks to the endorsement by SOAB- the Learning Lab, by Kirsten Heukels, an experienced Insights Practitioner and Founder of 1 for 2 Social Innovation, the session provided nonprofit leaders with practical tools to better understand team dynamics, improve collaboration, and maximize impact. Participants explored how different personalities shape workplace interactions, learned simple techniques to engage more effectively with colleagues and stakeholders, and applied practical strategies to enhance teamwork and problem-solving within their organizations.

NPOwer remains committed to providing St. Maarten’s nonprofits with training that strengthens both their knowledge and real-world operational capacity, ensuring long-term impact. Local organizations are encouraged to monitor their registered email accounts and follow NPOwer on social media for updates on future training opportunities.

For more details or to register for upcoming workshops, contact NPOwer at [email protected], call +1 721 581 5050, or visit www.npowersxm.com. NPOwer is St. Maarten’s nonprofit support platform, dedicated to capacity-building, networking, and resource-sharing.