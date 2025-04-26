Night-time Road Closure on Welfare Road, Colebay for Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Friday April 25th, 2025 – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) is hereby announcing upcoming nighttime road closures on Welfare Road, Cole Bay to facilitate asphalt road work for the Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024. This project will improve the road surface and enhance the driving experience for all road users.

The affected section of Welfare Road, spanning from the Cay Bay Road intersection to The Hills Residence, will be temporarily fully closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily, commencing on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, with Phase 1 of the project ending on Tuesday April 29th. The project progresses with another road closure to complete the works on Sunday May 4th and reopens on Monday May 5th, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. All dates are contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

During these nighttime closures, motorists are advised to utilize the following detour routes:

Windsor Road: Vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout to destinations between Tropicana Casino, Megaplex, and Domino’s Pizza must use the Causeway. This route is designated for destination traffic only.

Traffic going to and from the Cay Bay neighborhood must use Windsor Road.

Key Important Details:

Dates: Sunday, April 27th, 2025, until Tuesday April 29th, 2025, and recloses on Sunday May 4th, 2025 until Monday May 5th, 2025

Time: From 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Location: Welfare Road, Cole Bay

Road users are urged to exercise caution and follow the directional signs that will be in place to guide them along the detour routes. The Department of Infrastructure Management apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary roadwork may cause and appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure. For more information e-mail the Ministry of VROMI at [email protected] or call us at +1721-542-4292 ext 2387.