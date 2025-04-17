New members appointed to the guardianship council of the Caribbean Netherlands

BES — As of April 1st, 2025, the Minister of Justice and Security has appointed two new members to the Guardianship Council of the Caribbean Netherlands. Ms. E. Nicolaas (from Bonaire) and Mr. A.D. Duinkerken (from Saba) have now been appointed to their unpaid roles. The selection process for a member from St. Eustatius is still ongoing.



The Guardianship Council CN has three members. Each member represents one of the three islands: Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The office of the Guardianship Council reports regularly to the Council and keeps them informed of the progress. Every day, the office works to protect children and young people on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Recently, Ms. A. Pourier-Beukenboom (from Bonaire), the former chairperson, handed over her tasks with confidence to the new members. In doing so, she also passed on her valuable knowledge and experience for a smooth transition.

Acting director Guardianship Council CN, B. Kraaijeveld warmly thanked Ms. Pourier-Beukenboom for her years of work:

“We are very grateful for her dedicated efforts over all these years. With the appointment of Ms. Nicolaas and Mr. Duinkerken, we continue to work for the best protection of children and young people in the Caribbean Netherlands. We look forward to a successful cooperation.”

With these new appointments, the Guardianship Council remains committed to a safe and hopeful future for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands.