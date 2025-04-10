MP Lyndon Lewis Extends Condolences and Strength to Families Affected by Nightclub Collapse in the Dominican Republic

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis, representing Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (NOW), extends his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the recent nightclub collapse in the Dominican Republic. According to reports, the devastating incident has claimed the lives of at least 113 individuals, marking one of the deadliest structural disasters in the country’s recent history.

MP Lewis expressed profound sorrow upon learning of the tragic event and shared a message of solidarity with the people of the Dominican Republic, both on the island and abroad.

“My heart goes out to every family and community member affected by this unimaginable loss. This tragedy touches all of us, especially here in Sint Maarten, where we share strong cultural and familial ties with the Dominican Republic. During times like these, we must come together in prayer and support for our Dominican brothers and sisters,” said MP Lewis.

He further called on the community of Sint Maarten to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts, and to show compassion and unity in the face of such heartbreak.

MP Lyndon Lewis also extended gratitude to the first responders and rescue workers who have been tirelessly working at the scene to search for survivors and provide aid to the injured.

As a gesture of compassion and solidarity, MP Lewis encourages the Government of Sint Maarten and the wider community to explore ways to offer support where possible.

“On behalf of the NOW political party, I extend to all the families grieving and those affected, may you find strength, healing, and comfort in the days ahead. We stand with you in sorrow and in hope,” he concluded.