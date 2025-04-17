MP Lyndon Lewis Condemns Disturbing Assault in St. Martin; Offers Support to Victim and Calls for Safer Communities.

Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis has strongly condemned the disturbing video circulating online that shows a woman being violently assaulted by a man in St. Martin. The footage has sparked outrage and deep concern across the community.

“I am horrified and deeply disturbed by this act of violence towards a woman. I am the father of three daughters,” MP Lewis said. “Such brutality has no place in our society, especially against women. We must come together to protect our women and ensure our communities are safe for everyone.”

MP Lewis extended his strength and full support to the victim, offering heartfelt wishes for her recovery and healing. “To the woman who endured this terrible act, I stand with you. I pray for your strength, full recovery, and peace of mind during this incredibly difficult time. You are not alone.”

MP Lewis also called on authorities to take swift and decisive action. “Justice must be served. This kind of violence must be met with the full force of the law, and our systems must ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.”

In light of the incident, MP Lewis is urging for increased community vigilance, improved protective measures for vulnerable women.

“We must work relentlessly to build a culture that values respect, dignity, and safety for all,” he said. “Together, let us say no to violence and yes to a future where everyone feels safe in their own community.”