MP Lyndon Lewis Commends the Ministry of Justice for the Launch of “Stop, Drop and Go” Firearm Amnesty Program

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis, representing Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (NOW), has publicly commended the Ministry of Justice by extension the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Public Prosecutor’s office (OM) for their proactive approach to enhancing community safety through the launch of the “Stop, Drop and Go” Firearm Amnesty Program.

The initiative, which officially begins on April 14 and runs through May 2, offers the public an opportunity to anonymously surrender illegal or unwanted firearms without facing prosecution.

MP Lewis praised Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling for her leadership in implementing the program, and the OM along with KPSM for their collaboration in ensuring a safe and secure process.

“This is a commendable step toward reducing gun violence and increasing safety across our communities. I applaud Minister Tackling and the other stakeholders for taking bold, preventative measures to get illegal weapons off our streets. Their efforts demonstrate a commitment to protecting lives and promoting peace,” stated MP Lewis.

MP Lewis encourages all residents to take advantage of this opportunity, whether by surrendering unwanted weapons or sharing information that may aid law enforcement.

“Gun violence affects every corner of our community, and we all have a role to play in building a safer St. Maarten. Let us support this amnesty initiative and move one step closer to a more secure and united society,” MP Lewis concluded.