MP Lewis Calls for Urgent Action in Ministry of Justice

Philipsburg — Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis has voiced deep concern over what he describes as an “alarming stagnation” in the Ministry of Justice, calling for immediate reforms to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of the institution.

Speaking candidly, MP Lewis emphasized that the Ministry plays a vital role in upholding national safety and ensuring the effective operation of several critical departments. “Justice is the backbone of our country’s safety and security,” he stated. “When this Ministry lags, the entire country suffers. The lack of prompt decision making is deterring investors, staggering businesses and ultimately reducing growth.”

Among his concerns is the significant delay in processing residence permits, which he says has created frustration for applicants and left many in legal limbo.

“The pace is unacceptably slow, and a lack of decision making is a decision to hold the entire country ransom” Lewis remarked, adding that the current backlog is growing rather than shrinking.

MP Lewis, also pointed to the lingering issue of insufficient compensation for law enforcement personnel, and the lapse in the National Decree distribution, which MP Lewis prioritized during his short but impactful tenure. “Ensuring that staff are properly compensated is not just about fairness—it’s about motivation, retention, and institutional strength,” he said. “the current Minister has not completed a single batch for the Justice workers while she is in office going on five months.”

Lewis acknowledged the inherent challenges in leading such a key ministry but suggested that bureaucratic inertia has become a major stumbling block under the current leadership. “While other countries are moving forward, we are falling behind in execution and vision.”

He compared the local processing time for official documents to international standards, noting that what typically takes six weeks elsewhere can take several months to a year in St. Maarten. “It’s not just about speed; it’s about accountability and modern governance,” he stressed. “Everything is backing up, even police records that had a swift turn around, the people in this country can not get.” While MP Lewis understands that the current Minister is reversing most decisions that he made as Minister of Justice, on behalf of the people of this country, he emphasized that attention need to be given to the entire Ministry on a whole in order for St. Maarten to forward. “This Ministry is in need of a effective and efficient leader.”

MP Lewis concluded by urging the Ministry to streamline its operations and adopt more efficient systems and to make the National Decrees distribution for all justice personnel a propriety once and for all.