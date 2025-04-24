Ministry of Justice and National Reporting Center (NRC) Launches National Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Smuggling 

‘See Something? Say Something!’

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Human trafficking and smuggling remain serious concerns in St. Maarten. In response, the Ministry of Justice, through its National Reporting Center (NRC), has officially launched the “See Something? Say Something!” campaign. This public awareness initiative, developed in partnership with key national stakeholders, aims to empower citizens to identify and report suspicious activities safely and anonymously.

“Combating human trafficking and smuggling is not just a legal responsibility, it is a moral duty. As a Ministry, we are committed to strengthening our justice system by protecting the vulnerable, prosecuting offenders, and empowering our communities with the knowledge to recognize and report these crimes,” stated Minister Nathalie M. Tackling.

A key component of the campaign is educating the public on the differences between human trafficking and human smuggling, as these crimes vary significantly in context and execution.

Understanding these crimes is the first step to stopping them:

Human Trafficking: exploitation of people through force, fraud, or coercion – such as forced labor, sexual exploitation, or domestic servitude. It is a crime against a Person, otherwise known as modern-day slavery.

Human Smuggling: involves helping people cross borders illegally, often in extremely unsafe conditions. It is a crime against the State.

Both thrive in silence—and both can happen right in front of us. The public plays a vital role in preventing these crimes. Follow the Ministry of Justice and NRC on social media (FB/IG: @NRCSXM, @Minofjustice) for real-time alerts and educational content on how to identify these crimes, take action, and assist those in need of protection.

The National Coordinator against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling, Erling Hoeve, emphasizes the importance of this campaign, insisting that: “Every report matters, and we urge the public to speak up… your voice can save a life.”

This campaign follows the conclusion of Sint Maarten’s 2024–2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) evaluation cycle by the U.S. Department of State. The evaluation served as a critical catalyst in launching the “See Something? Say Something!” initiative.

Key stakeholders involved in the campaign include the Ministry of Justice, Police Force of Sint Maarten, Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, Immigration and Border Protection Services, Department of Labor Affairs & Social Services, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, Collective Prevention Services, Victim Support Services, and Pronad Cariben.

Ms. Cassandra Richardson of the Victim Support Services is “Honoured to join forces with the NRC and the team in this vital human trafficking awareness campaign… we’re committed to shining a light on this urgent issue and extending support to those impacted.”

National Reporting Center (NRC) and its partners would like the public to know that channels are available to report these crimes.

See something? Report any suspicion of human trafficking or smuggling by calling the Unit Mensenhandel/Mensensmokkel at +1721 542 2222 ext. 614/604.

To submit an anonymous tip, email [email protected] or call 9300.

For general inquiries regarding human trafficking, smuggling, or potential partnerships with the NRC, please email [email protected]