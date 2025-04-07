Ministry of Housing and spatial planning delegation visits Statia

Sint Eustatius — In preparation of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning Ms. Mona Keijzer, a delegation of the Ministry has visited Statia. The visit also marked the introduction of the newly appointed Director of Housing Ms. Jeske de Lint to the island.

During a meeting with the Island Governor Ms. Alida Francis and the Commissioner of Housing Mr. Reuben Merkman, the group discussed the progress of 36 new homes under construction in the Fairplay area (formerly known as the Condo Terrain). They also spoke about next steps to speed up the development of more affordable housing.

These initiatives will be solidified in an Improvement Agenda Social Housing and a new Policy Agenda 2026-2030. Additionally, an addendum to the Housing Letter of Intent (June 2022), further building on ongoing Social Housing policy-, renovation- and construction efforts, will be prepared.

The delegation also held productive discussions with Statia’s Rental Tribunal and the Social Housing Foundation. The visit clearly highlights the shared commitment of both the Kingdom Government and Statia Government to reduce the housing shortage and improve living conditions, with the broader goal of alleviating poverty on our Golden Rock.