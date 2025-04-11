Ministry of ECYS Unveils Near-Final Designs for Charles Leopold Bell School and Library at Trust Fund Consultation Sessions

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, – Two consultation sessions facilitated by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) have given residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the near-final designs for the Charles Leopold Bell (CLB) School and the new Sint Maarten Library. The public’s feedback is helping create spaces that reflect Sint Maarten’s culture and future needs.

Through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, the Charles Leopold Bell School (CLB), Sister Marie Laurence School (SML), and the Sint Maarten Library are scheduled to be demolished and reconstructed . The $26.7 million Fostering Resilient Learning Project aims to restore access to safe learning and cultural spaces impacted by Hurricane Irma. The project also enhances the resilience of Sint Maarten’s educational system through improved digital infrastructure. The proposed library designs reflect input from the Library Board and previous public and stakeholder consultations. Similarly, the CLB designs were shaped by feedback from MECYS, alumni, and earlier consultations.

The reconstruction of CLB is set to be completed in 2027. Demolition works to make way for the modern, multi-functional facility are set for between the second and third quarters of 2025. Historical elements, particularly two large mango trees, the original stone columns flanking the entranceway, and an historic structure on the grounds, will be preserved. The school will feature modern classrooms, a gym, a cafeteria, and flexible classroom spaces that support students with behavioral challenges under the Government’s Educational Care Center Policy. It will also serve as a voting bureau.

At the CLB session, held at the Carl & Sons Conference Facilities in Cole Bay, the FRLP team confirmed that the basketball court will be refurbished, gated, and separated from school and public entrances. The team also noted traffic levels will be lower than at mainstream schools. The designs include energy-saving features and water storage systems. Attendees were assured that specialists will assess and support students’ needs based on individual evaluations.

The consultation for the Sint Maarten Library was held at the University of St. Martin in Philipsburg. During the public presentation of the library designs, attendees made suggestions to increase parking availability to generate additional funds for the library.

The library’s new design is inspired by elements resembling the historical administration building in the front, and offers green, flexible spaces for learning and community events, maintaining cultural ties and supporting modern educational needs. It will feature a St Maarten Section, children and toddler spaces and conference facilities.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport the Honorable Melissa D. Gumbs reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring the designs of both the Charles Leopold Bell School and the library reflect the community’s input and preserve the facilities history and character,

“The Charles Leopold Bell School and the new public library are more than construction projects, they are investments in our people, our stories, and our future. By incorporating the voices of alumni, educators, and the wider community, we are building spaces that honor our past while preparing the children of Sint Maarten for the future.”

Construction of the Charles Leopold Bell School and the new library is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to last approximately 14 months. Updates on the project’s progress will be shared through NRPB’s official channels.

NRPB invites continued feedback from the community via email at [email protected] and encourages people to stay informed through regular project updates on www.nrpbsxm.org/frlp.

Any complaints or grievances can be submitted via the NRPB’s Grievance Redress Mechanism at https://nrpbsxm.org/complaints-procedure/.

The Fostering Resilient Learning Project is implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten under the Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.