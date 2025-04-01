Minister of Public Health meets with insurance providers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On March 27, 2025, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor conducted a consultative meeting with insurance providers to discuss the proposed basic General Health Insurance (GHI) package and possibilities. The agenda included exploring the types of secondary insurance packages that could be offered to the general public. The session was inaugurated by Minister Brug and featured representatives from various locally established insurance companies.

The meeting’s objective was to engage in dialogue with local insurers regarding the proposed basic entitlement package, providing an opportunity for feedback on necessary adjustments to health insurance legislation. The discussion, which was received positively, allowed insurers to highlight areas of concern and suggest improvements. A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to hold quarterly meetings to facilitate ongoing dialogue and collaboration between the Ministry and insurance providers.

The GHI draft legislation is currently at the Social Economic Council (SER) for review.

The Ministry hopes to receive the SER’s advice in the second quarter of the year. Looking ahead, the Ministry will continue consultations to ensure the final package meets national healthcare needs. Additionally, efforts will be made to inform insurers about opportunities for supplementary insurance packages.