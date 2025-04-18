Minister of Justice Addresses Domestic Violence: Victims’ Safety and Justice Remain Top Priority

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The Minister of Justice, Nathalie M. Tackling, strongly condemns all forms of violence, especially those committed in the home, where individuals should feel the safest. While the incident captured in the recently circulated video occurred on the French side, Minister Tackling reminds the public that crime does not stop at the border. Violence, no matter where it happens, is not only morally unacceptable, it is a criminal offense with serious legal consequences. The Ministry does not take it lightly or ignore the impact on victims and the wider community.

The woman in the video is not just a victim of violence, she’s a reminder of why we must act. The Ministry stands ready to support those affected and encourages anyone in a similar situation to come forward. As a woman, Minister Tackling understands all too well the fears many women face when it comes to personal safety. This Ministry stands for all victims, women, men, and children.

As the highest authority responsible for public safety and justice, the Ministry of Justice remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable. Protecting victims and preventing abuse is a shared responsibility. We urge anyone who is experiencing violence or who knows someone in danger to contact the authorities or our Victim Support Services. Assistance is available, and no one has to face violence alone.

This incident serves as a painful but urgent reminder of why Minister Tackling is committed to strengthening the rights of victims. As previously stated, the Minister is introducing legislation before year-end that will give victims a stronger voice in criminal proceedings. The new Criminal Procedure Code will ensure that victims are informed, heard, and supported from the moment they report abuse through to resolution and recovery.

Minister Tackling stated,“Victims deserve more than our sympathy—they deserve protection, recognition, and justice. This Minister stands with victims, and we are working to build a system that does too.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact:

Victim Support Services +1 721-587-6477 | [email protected]

Safe Haven Foundation +1 721-523-6400 | [email protected]