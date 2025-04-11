KPSM Investigates Traffic accident Involving Motorcyclist on Bush Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:45 PM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, on Bush Road, in the vicinity of Fresh Green Supermarket involving car and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the vehicle was traveling along Bush Road from the direction of the Prins Bernhard Bridge toward Zagersgut Road. Upon attempting a left turn into the supermarket’s parking area, the vehicle entered the lane of oncoming traffic and was subsequently struck on its right side by an approaching motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained facial abrasions and is suspected to have suffered serious additional injuries. He was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment. Due to the seriousness of his condition, officers were unable to obtain a statement of exactly wat had taken place.

It has been confirmed that the motorcyclist was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the accident.

KPSM strongly urges all motorcycle and scooter riders to comply with all road safety regulations, including the mandatory use of protective headgear, in order to minimize the risk of severe injury in the event of an accident.