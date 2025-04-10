KPSM Arrests Three Suspects in Early Morning Burglary Attempt on Union Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested three individuals in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 10, 2025, in connection with a burglary attempt at a shipping company located on Union Road in Cole Bay.

Just after 1:00 AM, Central Dispatch received a report that three individuals were in the process of breaking into the office of the business. Multiple patrol units were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers caught the suspects in the act of attempting to load a safe into a vehicle parked nearby. The suspects were arrested on the spot without incident. The safe in question, along with the vehicle used during the attempted burglary, were confiscated for further investigation.

The suspects, identified by their initials as J.J.J., J.L.R., and J.U., were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they are currently being held for questioning.

KPSM continues its investigation into this incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the police tip line at 9300 or reach the station directly at +1 721-542-2222.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and will continue to take swift action against criminal activity.