KPCN police report

Collision

Saba — On Monday, the 31st of March, around 8:30 AM, the central control room received a report of a collision on the Pasture Road on Saba. Two cars collided, after which one of the cars involved slid backwards, collided with a parked car and came to a stop on a curve.

One of the drivers was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. In accordance with the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breath test was administered with both drivers, with negative results.

Burglary of residence

Statia — On Saturday, the 29th of March, a burglary was reported at a residence on Condo’s Drive on St. Eustatius.

Between 2 AM and 2:15 PM on Saturday, the 29th of March, unknown persons smashed a door, allowing them access to the residence from where they took a Coolair brand air-conditioned.

The case is under investigation.