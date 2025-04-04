Kadaster sponsors St. Maarten’s 3×3 basketball team for Guyana Tournament

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Kadaster St. Maarten has sponsored the 3×3 basketball team representing St. Maarten at the upcoming tournament in Guyana. This initiative underscores Kadaster’s commitment to community development through sports, education, and cultural preservation.

Kadaster Surveyor Alexander Marlin, a sports enthusiast, played a pivotal role in championing this sponsorship. His passion for athletics and belief in empowering local talent were instrumental in bringing this partnership to fruition.

The One Guyana 3×3 Quest will take place from April 5 – 6 in Georgetown, Guyana, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, featuring a wood floor court. As the 3×3 basketball team prepares to compete in Guyana, Kadaster extends its best wishes for their success and eagerly anticipates their success at the games.

Kadaster’s Community Support Programme allocates an annual budget to support and sponsor innovative initiatives that align with its core values of education, cultural preservation, and sports.

In addition to supporting the 3×3 basketball team, Kadaster is a Gold Sponsor of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation’s Science Week.

Kadaster encourages the youth and the broader community to actively support initiatives that promote education, culture, and sports. These endeavors are vital in nurturing talent and fostering community pride.

About Kadaster St. Maarten

Established in 1999, Kadaster St. Maarten serves as the official registrar of immovable property ownership in St. Maarten, ensuring legal certainty in property transactions and facilitating sustainable development.

The organization is dedicated to collecting and providing accurate land surveying, spatial data, and mapping services, as well as legally recording ownership of property, vessels, aircraft, and telecommunication networks, to accurately determine property value. Kadaster’s commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and technological innovation has established it as a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s economic landscape.