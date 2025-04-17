Kadaster extends new credit line for legal professionals for more efficient service

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – In a move aimed at improving accessibility and streamlining service delivery, Kadaster St. Maarten has introduced a new credit line starting from Cg. 5,000 and upwards, with a 60-day payment term for eligible clients, including legal professionals. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support fair and timely access to Kadaster’s services and was announced during a recent meeting between Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega and the Dean of the Bar Association, Zylena Bary.

The credit line initiative enables legal professionals with regulatory engagements to:

Formally request services and receive official invoices.

Access a starting credit line of Cg. 5,000, with 60 days to settle from the date of invoice.

Use a standardized submission form, which will be shared with the Bar Association to streamline engagements.

A key topic during the meeting was Kadaster’s upcoming Geographic Information System (GIS) platform, which will provide clients with online access to mapping and cadastral services, similar in functionality to Google Maps.

The new digital service will:

Allow clients to make online service requests.

Provide subscription-based access to spatial data that previously required in-person visits.

Improve efficiency and turnaround times for legal and administrative processes.

The GIS platform is expected to go live by Q2 2025, marking a significant step in Kadaster’s digital transformation journey.

The discussion forms part of Kadaster’s ongoing outreach to professional stakeholders, following a similar engagement earlier this year with the Notaries of St. Maarten. These stakeholder meetings aim to improve collaboration and enhance client services across the legal landscape.

To further support the legal community, Kadaster will also host an information session tailored specifically for lawyers, providing deeper insight into its services, including land registration and its evolving digital platforms.

The meeting with Bary reflects Kadaster’s commitment to fostering strong and productive relationships with key stakeholders. The purpose of the meeting was to improve collaboration and engagement between the Bar Association and the Kadaster, with the immediate impact being an improvement in services delivered to the Bar’s clients.

Bary commended the proactive approach taken by Mr. Ortega, particularly in addressing administrative bottlenecks and seeking practical solutions that benefit all legal professionals. She expressed enthusiasm for continued dialogue and looks forward to future meetings to track the progress of these initiatives.

The Bar Association represents approximately 50 members in Sint Maarten, and nearly 400 members across the Dutch Caribbean. Several members operate within the same firm, and while Kadaster does not distinguish between firm sizes, this initiative is expected to be particularly beneficial for smaller firms that may face challenges with upfront payment requirements. These measures are expected to positively impact overall business performance by improving how services are accessed and delivered.