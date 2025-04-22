Justice Ministry Upholds Holiday Traditions During Easter at the Prison

POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten — Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling and Prison Director Steven Carty reaffirm their commitment to upholding care, dignity, and cultural respect within the correctional system, especially during significant occasions like the Easter holiday.

While not legally required, the tradition of offering special meals on public holidays continues as a gesture of goodwill. Over the Easter weekend, inmates received the following meals: snapper with pigeon peas and salad on Friday; baked and fried chicken with rice and green salad on Saturday; pork chop or oxtail with kidney beans and mixed salad on Sunday; and BBQ-glazed chicken with stewed peas and salad on Monday.

“We continue this tradition as a gesture of dignity and religious recognition,” said Minister Tackling. “It reflects our commitment to humane and respectful treatment.”

Director Carty confirmed the facility operated as planned over the holiday, with all meals prepared and distributed accordingly. “We remain focused on consistent care and operational integrity,” he stated.

Throughout the Easter weekend, there were no reported incidents, and operations remained normal within the facility. Customary holiday meals were provided as part of a longstanding tradition. While some inmates were unsatisfied, management promptly addressed their grievances through established protocols and communication procedures.

“Recognizing that misinformation can occasionally circulate, the Ministry emphasizes the importance of reporting based on verified facts.” Minister Tackling concluded, “Transparency and accountability are key pillars of my leadership. We encourage constructive dialogue through the proper channels and remain fully committed to strengthening our justice system and upholding the humane treatment of all individuals under our care.”