JCI, AIDS Foundation and CPS Collaborate to Provide Information about Sexually Transmitted Infections

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Preventive Service’s (CPS) in collaboration with Junior Chamber International (JCI) and the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation, are collaborating on increasing awareness about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) during the 2025 Carnival Season.

The awareness entails the distribution of information cards – STI educational materials – and condoms during Carnival activities.

STIs is a public health concern. Testing can be done on both sides of the island. Data collection is essential for policy development and initiatives as it helps policymakers to understand epidemiology of STIs.

Collected data helps to monitor trends, identify outbreaks, guide resource allocation, and assess the effectiveness of interventions.

Sexually Transmitted Infections are real and are present. STIs do not discriminate. Individuals should also be well informed by educating themselves about STIs in order to make wise decisions.

STIs are infections that are spread primarily through person-to-person sexual contact which are likely to be transmitted while having unprotected sex.

There are more than 30 different sexually transmissible bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

The most common are gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, syphilis, trichomoniasis, chancroid, genital herpes, genital warts, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis B infection and cancer.

Practicing safer sex is important as it decreases the chances of transmitting sexual infections. Safer sex means taking positive action to lower the risk of sexually transmitted infections. You can lower your risk of becoming infected with an STI by using a (male or female) condom the right way every time you have sex.

Unsafe sex results in unplanned consequences. Be responsible for your health and your partner’s by making an informed choice.

For STI information you can also contact your general practitioner and the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation. Enjoy life, be well informed, and get yourself tested and know your status!