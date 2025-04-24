SABA, — On Sunday, the 20th of April, around 6:25 AM, the central control room received a report of a house on fire on the Airport Road in Saba. The fire department, ambulance and police were sent to the scene.

The resident was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. She stated that she turned on the stove and shortly thereafter she heard a loud bang caused by an explosion.

She fell to the ground and saw flames in the house, which also caused a chair in the living room to catch fire. The fire department extinguished the fire.