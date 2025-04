Sint Eustatius — The F.D. Roosevelt Airport proudly welcomed two gyrocopters, marking a unique and exciting visit to the island.

The brief stopover is part of a regional tour showcasing the versatility and range of ultralight aircraft. Aviation enthusiasts witnessed the rare sight, adding a spark of excitement to the local airstrip.

The Statia Government continues to support innovative air traffic activity, reaffirming its commitment to aviation development and regional connectivity.