Government partners with Leaders for Change Foundation to offer support and prospect for homeless persons in Sint Maarten

~ VSA Minister Richinel Brug fulfills promise ~

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) is taking an important step toward supporting those in our community who need it most. The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) has partnered with the Leaders for Change Foundation (LFC) on a six-month project aimed at addressing the growing issue of homelessness in Sint Maarten.

The reality of homelessness in our communities is becoming increasingly visible, with more individuals finding themselves without a safe and stable place to call home. The Minister of VSA has always advocated that this is a concern that requires thoughtful and sustained attention.

Many people are facing daily challenges without access to shelter, basic necessities, or reliable support systems. For some, even maintaining personal hygiene or finding a regular meal has become a struggle. These hardships are not new, but they have been deepened by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which approximately 5,000 people in Sint Maarten lost their jobs. For many, the path to recovery remains difficult.

“Without consistent support, people experiencing homelessness often feel unseen and unheard. The lack of structure and access to essential services can lead to a prolonged cycle of hardship and social exclusion. This makes it even more important to approach the issue with care, understanding, and a long-term vision—working not only to meet immediate needs, but also to create opportunities for stability, self-reliance, and hope.”, he said.

Each week, hot meals and hygiene kits will be distributed to more than 100 people. These acts of care aim to bring comfort, restore dignity, and remind those affected that they are not alone. Volunteers play a meaningful role in these efforts, helping to prepare and deliver the support with compassion and consistency.

A key part of this initiative is also the collection of national data to better understand the nature and scale of homelessness in Sint Maarten. This information will help identify where the needs are greatest and guide future programs and policies that can bring lasting change.

“It will explore opportunities for participants to rebuild their lives through skills training, creative activities, and other forms of support that promote independence and self-worth,” said the Minister of VSA.

In bridging the gap between the streets and support systems, the Ministry of VSA is showing that real change happens when empathy meets accountability.