“Get Ready Get Prepared” info sessions on hurricane preparedness

Great Bay- The Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) department is pleased to announce the start of its fourth annual “Get Ready, Get Prepared” information sessions on hurricane preparedness. These informative sessions will be held from Tuesday, May 6th to Monday, June 9th, 2025, at the Government Administration Building, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Furthermore, the information sessions aims to:

(1) Increase awareness regarding the different dimensions of hurricane preparedness,

(2) Equip participants with knowledge, tools and skills to engage in advanced planning and preparation for the fast approaching 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The topics and weekly schedule is as follows:

Tuesday May 6, 2025:

1) “Tropical Storm Development” by the Meteorological Department” St. Maarten

Monday May 12, 2025:

1) “First Aid/CPR by the Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services” (WIEMS)

2) “Shelter Management” by Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs

Monday May 19, 2025:

1) “Evacuating minors after a storm” by Court of Guardianship

2) “Safety & Security” by Korps Politie St. Maarten (KPSM)

Monday May 26,2025:

1) “Enhanced Vulnerability Capacity Assessment” by The Leaders for Change Foundation

Monday June 2,2025:

1) “Food Safety” by Stef Logix

2) “Insurance” by Insurance Company of the West Indies

Monday June 9, 2025:

1) “Using local traditions & values to prepare, cope and heal” by the St. Maarten Foundation of Psychologists and Orthopedagogen.(SFPO)

Additionally, the interactive sessions will be facilitated by experts in hurricane preparedness and disaster response and participants have the chance to enter a raffle to win one of our many gift items. Their engaging presentations will offer helpful tips, and up-to-date information meant to empower and safeguard ones family, organization and community.

This in turn will enable attendees to immediately apply what’ve their learned at home, in the community they serve and their respective organization. The information sessions are free of charge and designed to engage and empower key community partners, including Community Councils (CCs), Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), Semi-Public entities, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Community Leaders. Participants that attend at least 80% of the sessions will receive a Certificate of Participation.

For more information or to register, simply send us an email at [email protected],Facebook@cdfhasxmgov or call +1721-5204315; St. Peters Community Help Desk +1721-5203418; Dutch Quarter Community Help Desk 1721-5207651. Registration ends on Friday May 2, 2025.