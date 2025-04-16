Fire department calls on community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department is calling on the community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend that kicks off from Friday, April 18 until and including Monday, April 21.

Many people will be heading to the beach for various watersports activities and having a fun day with family and friends. Safety should always be a concern.

Keep a watchful eye on young children who cannot swim; make sure that their flotation devices are in proper working condition. Tragic water events can happen quickly.

Pay attention to senior family members who are swimming. The beach can be fun and an enjoyable experience, so it’s up to you to stay safe.

Watch out for strong water currents. Stay in shallow water.

Exercise safe cooking practices in the kitchen to prevent kitchen fires and burn injuries. While at the beach barbecuing, pay keen attention that young children are not close by.

After a successful BBQ, don’t forget to clean up all utensils from your family/friend Easter holiday beach experience and properly dispose of them in a garbage bin. Once coals have been completely extinguished, remove them so the beach environment is returned to its original state.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children this Easter holiday weekend.

The Fire Department wishes all a safe and happy Easter holiday weekend.

In the event of a fire emergency, call 919.