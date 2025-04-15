ESP MSME EXPO 2025: Showcasing Business Innovation, Resilience & Sustainable Growth

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) invites the public to the ESP MSME EXPO 2025, themed Vision to Impact – Building resilient businesses for sustainable growth. The event takes place on Saturday, May 31st, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the Aleeze Convention Center & Event Hall, located at 117 A.T. Illidge Road, Philipsburg. Admission is free and open to all.

Hosted by the Trust Fund’s Enterprise Support Project (ESP), the Expo will shine a spotlight on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that have received funding and support through the project. It offers a unique opportunity for the public to explore the inspiring stories, products, and services of entrepreneurs who contributed towards the economic recovery and development of Sint Maarten.

Over the past five years, the ESP has disbursed $19.2 million in Trust Fund financed loans and grants, supporting nearly 300 businesses across sectors such as agriculture, retail, hospitality and business services. More than 320 individuals have also benefited from training and coaching delivered directly or through strategic partnerships. While the project officially closed to new applications on 7th February 2025, it continues to empower local entrepreneurs through training programs and strategic partnerships aimed at long-term growth and resilience.

The MSME EXPO will showcase businesses that have received support through the Enterprise Support Project, funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. It features a full-day program beginning with a welcome ceremony and followed by engaging panel discussions that explore the future of MSMEs in Sint Maarten, access to finance, and tools for sustainable business growth. Booths will also be available offering information on business support services, making this an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. Participating businesses can also sell their products at the EXPO, providing visitors with an opportunity to purchase and try products firsthand. From 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, guests can visit the Expo floor, where beneficiaries of the Enterprise Support Project will showcase and sell their products and services. A private networking hour for invited guests and beneficiaries will close the event from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Whether you’re growing a business, exploring investments, or simply interested in the future of local enterprise, the Expo offers a space to connect with the people and ideas shaping Sint Maarten’s enterprise landscape. This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to purchase unique goods and services directly from local entrepreneurs and support the growth of the MSME sector.

This event marks an important turning point for the Enterprise Support Project, shifting its focus from financing to building resilience, adaptability and sustainability of Sint Maarten’s MSME sector. It is a celebration of the achievements of Sint Maarten’s business community and an invitation to be part of its ongoing success.

For more information about the Trust Fund’s Enterprise Support Project and the MSME EXPO 2025, please visit www.nrpbsxm.org/esp or contact us at [email protected] Stay tuned for additional updates as the event date approaches.

We look forward to welcoming you and celebrating the bright future of local enterprise in Sint Maarten!

The ESP is implemented by the NRPB, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.