Dutch Caribbean Basketball Federations sign Historic Letter of Intent to Deepen Regional Collaboration

In a landmark step toward strengthening the future of basketball across the Dutch Caribbean, the basketball federations of Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten and the Public Entity of Saba have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), committing to deeper collaboration and shared development of the sport across the islands.

The Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB) is formally acknowledged in a supplementary coordinating role, a representative of the Sports Development Foundation Curacao (FDDK) was present as listening party on behalf of Curacao.

The LOI, signed on the 13th of April, sets the foundation for increased communication, player and coach development, knowledge-sharing, and potential joint programming in youth basketball, 3×3 as well as 5×5 basketball, officiating, and competition structure.

While the agreement is non-binding, it signals a clear collective ambition to elevate the standard and visibility of basketball within the region.

This milestone follows a series of successful collaborative initiatives that highlight the momentum already underway.

Among them:

“Weganan Interinsular” Basketball Event : Held on the 11 th and 12 th of April on Bonaire, this inter-island tournament brought together young athletes from all Dutch Caribbean countries/territories, offering not only competition but camaraderie and cultural exchange. The event was praised for its inclusive spirit and strong display of regional talent.

Referee Development Course by NBB : In a major step forward for officiating standards, the Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB) conducted a tailored referee training session attended by representatives from each of the participating island’s federations. The course focused on rule consistency, professional development, and alignment with international officiating practices.

Fast Break coaches course supplied by the NBB . Where in 2024, 95 youth coaches basketball across all 6 islands were educated and certified.

“Basketball has a unique ability to bring people together and strengthen our communities,” said Lauren Risley, policy advisor for sports of the Public Entity Saba. “This LOI marks a meaningful step toward our shared goals and a renewed commitment to collaboration and innovation.”

The NBB’s role in this initiative is to act as a supportive and coordinating body — offering guidance, sharing resources, and facilitating technical development where invited. Their involvement underscores the importance of sustained connections between the Caribbean territories and the basketball ecosystem in the European Netherlands.

Looking ahead, the federations plan to reconvene within the next six months to assess progress and explore formalized programming, including possible tournaments, training camps, and continued development for coaches, referees, and administrators.

About the Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB)

The NBB is the governing body for basketball in the Netherlands, dedicated to fostering development, professionalism, and participation at all levels of the game. The NBB is currently running basketball development projects on the Dutch Caribbean islands.

About the Participating Federations

This agreement includes the national basketball federations of Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten and the Public Entity of Saba. The Sports Development Foundation Curacao (FDDK) was present as a listening party on behalf of Curacao, foreseeing a potential future involvement of the Curacao Basketball Federation into the initiative.