Dominican Republic Strengthens Its Leadership in Medical Tourism with International Certification for Médico Express

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — Médico Express has become the first healthcare center in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean to obtain the Medical Travel Patient Experience Certification, awarded by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).

This groundbreaking achievement strengthens the country’s position as a leading destination for medical and wellness tourism, ensuring high-quality, safe, and innovative healthcare with a patient-centered approach.

Furthermore, GHA’s Medical Travel Patient Experience Certification is based on a specialized set of standards designed to help hospitals and outpatient centers improve their processes and enhance patient satisfaction while implementing sustainable practices.

The certification validates that Médico Express’ international department and services meet rigorous standards in clinical and administrative quality, cultural competence, communication, and transparency.

A Milestone for Dominican Healthcare

Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, Executive President of Médico Express, emphasized the significance of this achievement:

“This certification reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and international best practices. With this step, we strengthen trust in medical and wellness tourism in the Dominican Republic, providing local and international patients with access to world-class healthcare in a safe and competitive environment.”

Impact on Medical Tourism, Retirement Tourism, and the National Economy

Medical and wellness tourism has become a strategic pillar of the Dominican economy, attracting foreign investment, generating jobs, and fostering knowledge transfer and medical sector development. According to the Medical Tourism Index (MTI), the Dominican Republic ranks 19th globally, second in Latin America, and first in the Caribbean in medical tourism.

Additionally, the country is positioning itself as an attractive destination for retirement tourism, offering specialized medical services, cutting-edge technology, high-quality infrastructure, and a paradise-like environment with an ideal climate for expatriates and retirees seeking affordable and reliable healthcare.

GHA’s Recognition of Médico Express

Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of Global Healthcare Accreditation, congratulated Médico Express for this achievement:

“GHA certification is a seal of excellence that enhances a healthcare provider’s reputation in the global medical tourism industry. It has become a strategic asset for providers looking to strengthen their international credibility and stand out in a highly competitive global market. With this recognition, Médico Express demonstrates its leadership and commitment to international standards that ensure a safe and high-quality healthcare experience.”

Stephano added: “We are especially proud to recognize Médico Express with the Certified with Distinction honor, a testament to its exceptional compliance with GHA standards and the unwavering commitment of Dr. Cambiaso and his leadership team in building a true patient-centered culture. This success was backed by extensive preparation, including GHA training on standards and the certification of staff through our Certified Medical Travel Professional (CMTP) program, aligning the entire organization at all levels.”

Médico Express: Innovation and Best Practices in Healthcare

Médico Express is an advanced outpatient healthcare center that integrates state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, and patient-centered care models based on innovation and international best practices.

It features a modern international department specializing in managing foreign and expatriate patients, providing access to international health and travel insurance, ensuring efficient and personalized processes. Additionally, Médico Express offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including:

Emergency care and outpatient surgery

Ophthalmology and gastroenterology unit

Consultations in over 40 medical specialties

Advanced medical imaging and clinical laboratory

Dentistry, preventive health, and vaccination

Telemedicine and academic training programs

Médico Express is the health center with the most CMTP-certified professionals worldwide, the only Fitwel-certified facility in Latin America, and a pioneer in Central America and the Caribbean in integrating the Better platform by the Medical Tourism Association (MTA).

With GHA’s Medical Travel Patient Experience Certification, Médico Express not only strengthens its leadership in innovation and quality but also boosts the Dominican Republic’s positioning as a trusted and competitive medical tourism destination.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is a renowned international accreditation body committed to enhancing the patient experience and optimizing healthcare worldwide.

GHA’s Medical Travel Standards 5.0 have been accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua EEA), reinforcing its global recognition.

For more information, you can visit the website Médico Express – Your well-being, our priority