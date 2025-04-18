Customs and PJIA security strengthening cooperation for improved operations

SIMPSON BAY / AIRPORT, Sint Maarten – In a concerted effort to enhance operational efficiency and collaboration, the management teams of the Customs Department of St. Maarten and the Security Division of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) held a pivotal meeting on April 4, 2025, at PJIA.

Representing the airport were Mr. St. Jago, Manager of the Security Department, and Mr. Levons, Director of the Operations Division. From the Customs Department Management Team, Mr. Mauricia and Mr. Lake were in attendance.

The discussions focused on addressing key issues and aligning strategies to foster a strong working relationship between customs officers and airport security personnel. Both parties outlined their expectations, addressed significant concerns, and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a collaborative atmosphere that prioritizes the safety and security of passengers, visitors, and staff.

The meeting was characterized as fruitful, with both sides acknowledging the importance of their partnership in safeguarding airport operations. Several immediate solutions were proposed, signaling a mutual dedication to work closely towards implementing these strategies to ensure seamless operations moving forward.

“This meeting underscores our commitment to fostering a secure environment at Princess Juliana International Airport while ensuring effective customs enforcement,” stated Mr. Mauricia. Mr. St. Jago echoed this sentiment, adding, “Collaboration is crucial for us, and we are committed to reinforcing our teamwork to enhance security measures.”

The Customs Department and PJIA’s Security Division will continue to engage in ongoing dialogue, aimed at refining procedures and strengthening passenger safety across all airport operations.