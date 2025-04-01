CPS Calls on Women to Sign-up for Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for April 5. First-time Participants 18+ not yet Registered do so Today

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Saturday, April 5, the free breast exam, and health screenings program for 2025 will continue for women aged 18 years and older, and first-time participants.

These events aim to educate and empower women about the risk factors and presentation of breast cancer while collecting data for the breast abnormalities survey, a research project.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Collection Prevention Services (CPS), Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation.

Stakeholders encourage night shift workers, police officers, civil workers, store workers, and nurses who are 18 years and older to participate. First-time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings.

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars, especially those who have not previously participated in the breast abnormalities project.

People are requested to make an appointment at least one week up to three days before the event by contacting F. Toussaint at: +1 334 655-3502 (WhatsApp) or

Emailing: [email protected]

The screening will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.

The breast exam is performed by an oncologist, breast abnormalities expert, Dr. Chobanyan. Free health screenings include Blood Sugar, Total Cholesterol, Waist Circumference, Blood Pressure, Height, Weight, BMI, and Vision.

This initiative’s target is to reach 1,000 women, has already collected data from over 660 women. Help the team to achieve its proposed target number. By participating, you contribute to a significant community health project and help us achieve our goal.

Reserve the date and at least two hours in your schedule and register to be part of an opportunity to receive health information and a free clinical breast exam.