CPS: Avoid getting dehydrated at Carnival festivities. Drink lots of Water

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluid than you take in. During warm weather conditions you are very thirsty, and therefore it is very important to drink lots of water.

Since it’s the Carnival season with the majority of activities taking place outdoors including the grand parades etc., revellers and onlookers will need to take extra precautions to prevent dehydration.

When the normal water content of your body is reduced, it upsets the balance of minerals (salts and sugars) in your body, which affects the way it functions.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is advising the community to make sure they drink lots of water during the Carnival festive season and outdoor activities.

Dehydration is usually caused by not drinking enough fluids to replace what we lose. The climate with respect to very hot days, at the beach, the amount of physical exercise you are doing (particularly in hot weather) and your diet can contribute to dehydration.

Anyone can become dehydrated, but certain groups are particularly at risk. These include: babies and infants – they have a low body weight and are sensitive to even small amounts of fluid loss; older people – they may be less aware that they are becoming dehydrated and therefore need to keep drinking fluids; people with a long-term health condition – such as diabetes or alcoholism; and athletes – they can lose a large amount of body fluid through sweat when exercising for long periods.

Water makes up over two-thirds of the healthy human body. It lubricates the joints and eyes, aids digestion, flushes out waste and toxins, and keeps the skin healthy.

Some of the early warning signs of dehydration include feeling thirsty and lightheaded; a dry mouth; tiredness; having dark coloured, strong-smelling urine; and passing urine less often than usual.

A baby may be dehydrated if they: have a sunken soft spot (fontanelle) on their head; have few or no tears when they cry; have fewer wet nappies; and are drowsy.

The body is affected even when you lose a small amount of fluid.

CPS advises to drink lots of water to avoid becoming dehydrated.

Consult your physician if you think you or your child is dehydrated.