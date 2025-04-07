Continuation meeting of Parliament for deliberations regarding the delayed publication of building permits and ensuring legal compliance and procedural clarity

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on April 7, 2025. The Public meeting which was adjourned on March 12, 2025, will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure regarding the delayed publication of building permits and ensuring legal compliance and procedural clarity (IS/654/2024-2025 dated February 24, 2025)

The meeting will resume with the Minister providing answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx