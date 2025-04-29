Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to meet for debriefing on the SSS Cooperative Consultation held in Saba

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) of Parliament, will meet on April 29, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Debriefing SSS Cooperative Consultation held from April 15-17, 2025, in Saba

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx