Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to discuss documents related to the proposed Windward Islands Economic Union

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) of Parliament, will meet on April 14, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Appointment of a vice-chairman of the committee Discussion on the documents related to the proposed Windward Islands Economic Union in preparation for the SSS Cooperative meeting (IS/623/2024-2025 dated February 18, 2025) Preparations for the SSS Cooperative meeting to be held in The Bottom, Saba from April 15-17, 2025

