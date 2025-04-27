CBA Welcomes Ms. Silveria Jacobs, Former PM, As New Executive Director 

PHILIPSBURG – The Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts is proud to  announce the appointment of Ms. Silveria Jacobs, former Prime Minister of St. Maarten as its  new Executive Director. With a lifelong dedication to leadership, education and the arts, Ms.  Jacobs brings a wealth of experience, skills and passion to guide CBA into a new chapter. 

Effective July 1, 2025, she steps into the new position, bringing an exciting opportunity to  advance CBA’s mission while building on the foundation laid by her predecessors. In her  capacity as Prime Minister, Ms. Jacobs led St. Maarten through impactful events such as dealing  with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the global pandemic. Her two terms were characterized  by dedication, resilience and resolve, ensuring St. Maarten’s stability and progress. 

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts,  President Mrs. May-ling Derby-Chun states, “Ms. Jacobs’ recruitment and appointment marks a  transformative moment for CBA. Her unparalleled experience in governance, education, and the  arts is exactly what we need to propel our institution to new heights.” 

“I am deeply honored to join CBA as its Executive Director,” says Ms. Jacobs. “Education is the  foundation and building block to acquire knowledge which has the power to change people’s  circumstances.” Passionate about our youth and education, experienced in leading and  committed to delivering impactful results, is how she describes herself. 

Ms. Jacobs’ contributions extend beyond her role as Prime Minister, as she also served as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and held several terms as Member of  Parliament. Prior to this, Ms. Jacobs spent years in the classroom as a teacher, student care  coordinator and later as School Manager. She was also actively involved in the arts as a  professional dancer. Her commitment to people, education and nurturing talent and creativity  mirrors the mission of CBA- to inspire and empower the next generation of citizens and artists.

With the transition from active politics back to education Ms. Jacobs confidently notes, “Along  with my experience, knowledge and skills, I am equipped for this position.” She sees this new  role as an exciting opportunity to continue contributing to our society and the world while also  growing in a field that she loves. 

“This is more than a leadership transition it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter where  CBA expands its regional footprint, deepens its impact, and becomes a true hub for artistic  innovation,” Mrs. Derby-Chun adds. 

Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts, with Ms. Jacobs at the helm, aims to  expand its outreach programs, elevate its reputation in the arts, and continue providing  excellence in education to aspiring artists from all backgrounds. She indicates that she will be  seeking ways to increase access to the arts such as the signing of service level agreements with  artists, creatives and businesses. With this approach, students will have access to knowledge  relating to the educational, creative and business sides of the arts. A school is a family, another  home for the students, teachers and staff, and Jacobs strives to collaborate with them all to create  the opportunities for their success and well-being. 

“We can achieve more if we work together,” Ms. Jacobs states. 

This statement, however, is more than words, it is part of her leadership style. The new CBA  Executive Director indicates that participatory leadership, which centers on collaboration, is  what she is all about. She adds that she will be easing into her new role, firstly observing and  

gauging the strengths and weaknesses of staff, looking at the limitations of CBA and then  focusing on strengthening the organization. This would include aligning staff, engaging  students, and meeting with entities such as the building committee to secure future plans.

Ms. Jacobs also adds that she will also be looking at the school’s subsidy requests and lobbying  for more funds. This will be coupled with engaging the business community and looking at  possibilities for funding through international agencies. 

“We need to be innovative and cannot sit back and rely solely on government funding,” she  notes. 

Additionally, she says that she will also be looking into the Caribbean Examination Council  (CXC) system to see if more subjects are possible for students at CBA. The type of students that  Ms. Jacobs envisions CBA producing are those “Artists at heart, striving for excellence across  the board and who see themselves as an important cog in the wheel of St. Maarten’s  development and as impactful citizens of the world.” She also foresees students being more  involved in oratory activities and classes. 

“CBA is the perfect platform to promote the Orange Economy,” the newly appointed Executive  Director states, adding that, “It is important for ensuring that our students know our culture,  heritage and also the business end of the arts because for many of them, their passion in the arts  is the dream for their future.”

She also envisions a CBA with its own space (campus), a creative learning environment – a place  to put on productions (stage/auditorium), a school where students from other schools can take  classes in the arts, where collaborations with dance schools, music and creative institutions or  professionals take precedence and ultimately with CBA being known in the region as a platform  for the performing and creative arts where artists can hone their talent, enhance their creativity  and share it with the world. 

The Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts is a 7th to 12th grade secondary  school established in 2012. It offers academic and performance classes (music, theater arts,  visual arts, physical education and dance. The school is currently located in the Cannegieter  Street #10 in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The contact number is Tel. (721) 542-1929 or Email: [email protected].

