CBA Welcomes Ms. Silveria Jacobs, Former PM, As New Executive Director 

PHILIPSBURG – The Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Silveria Jacobs, former Prime Minister of St. Maarten as its new Executive Director. With a lifelong dedication to leadership, education and the arts, Ms. Jacobs brings a wealth of experience, skills and passion to guide CBA into a new chapter.

Effective July 1, 2025, she steps into the new position, bringing an exciting opportunity to advance CBA’s mission while building on the foundation laid by her predecessors. In her capacity as Prime Minister, Ms. Jacobs led St. Maarten through impactful events such as dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the global pandemic. Her two terms were characterized by dedication, resilience and resolve, ensuring St. Maarten’s stability and progress.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts, President Mrs. May-ling Derby-Chun states, “Ms. Jacobs’ recruitment and appointment marks a transformative moment for CBA. Her unparalleled experience in governance, education, and the arts is exactly what we need to propel our institution to new heights.”

“I am deeply honored to join CBA as its Executive Director,” says Ms. Jacobs. “Education is the foundation and building block to acquire knowledge which has the power to change people’s circumstances.” Passionate about our youth and education, experienced in leading and committed to delivering impactful results, is how she describes herself.

Ms. Jacobs’ contributions extend beyond her role as Prime Minister, as she also served as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and held several terms as Member of Parliament. Prior to this, Ms. Jacobs spent years in the classroom as a teacher, student care coordinator and later as School Manager. She was also actively involved in the arts as a professional dancer. Her commitment to people, education and nurturing talent and creativity mirrors the mission of CBA- to inspire and empower the next generation of citizens and artists.

With the transition from active politics back to education Ms. Jacobs confidently notes, “Along with my experience, knowledge and skills, I am equipped for this position.” She sees this new role as an exciting opportunity to continue contributing to our society and the world while also growing in a field that she loves.

“This is more than a leadership transition it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter where CBA expands its regional footprint, deepens its impact, and becomes a true hub for artistic innovation,” Mrs. Derby-Chun adds.

Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts, with Ms. Jacobs at the helm, aims to expand its outreach programs, elevate its reputation in the arts, and continue providing excellence in education to aspiring artists from all backgrounds. She indicates that she will be seeking ways to increase access to the arts such as the signing of service level agreements with artists, creatives and businesses. With this approach, students will have access to knowledge relating to the educational, creative and business sides of the arts. A school is a family, another home for the students, teachers and staff, and Jacobs strives to collaborate with them all to create the opportunities for their success and well-being.

“We can achieve more if we work together,” Ms. Jacobs states.

This statement, however, is more than words, it is part of her leadership style. The new CBA Executive Director indicates that participatory leadership, which centers on collaboration, is what she is all about. She adds that she will be easing into her new role, firstly observing and

gauging the strengths and weaknesses of staff, looking at the limitations of CBA and then focusing on strengthening the organization. This would include aligning staff, engaging students, and meeting with entities such as the building committee to secure future plans.

Ms. Jacobs also adds that she will also be looking at the school’s subsidy requests and lobbying for more funds. This will be coupled with engaging the business community and looking at possibilities for funding through international agencies.

“We need to be innovative and cannot sit back and rely solely on government funding,” she notes.

Additionally, she says that she will also be looking into the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) system to see if more subjects are possible for students at CBA. The type of students that Ms. Jacobs envisions CBA producing are those “Artists at heart, striving for excellence across the board and who see themselves as an important cog in the wheel of St. Maarten’s development and as impactful citizens of the world.” She also foresees students being more involved in oratory activities and classes.

“CBA is the perfect platform to promote the Orange Economy,” the newly appointed Executive Director states, adding that, “It is important for ensuring that our students know our culture, heritage and also the business end of the arts because for many of them, their passion in the arts is the dream for their future.”

She also envisions a CBA with its own space (campus), a creative learning environment – a place to put on productions (stage/auditorium), a school where students from other schools can take classes in the arts, where collaborations with dance schools, music and creative institutions or professionals take precedence and ultimately with CBA being known in the region as a platform for the performing and creative arts where artists can hone their talent, enhance their creativity and share it with the world.

The Charlotte Brookson Academy for The Performing Arts is a 7th to 12th grade secondary school established in 2012. It offers academic and performance classes (music, theater arts, visual arts, physical education and dance. The school is currently located in the Cannegieter Street #10 in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The contact number is Tel. (721) 542-1929 or Email: [email protected].