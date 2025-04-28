CARIBBEAN HOTEL AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION (CHTA) UNVEILS KEY TOPICS FOR CARIBBEAN TRAVEL FORUM 2025

Forum to kickstart the 43rd Annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Antigua and Barbuda this May

MIAMI, Fla. – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the key topics for its Caribbean Travel Forum, taking place on May 19, 2025, prior to the official start of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Antigua. Bringing together public and private sector leaders, the Caribbean Travel Forum will address the region’s most pressing tourism challenges and opportunities.

“As the hospitality and tourism landscape evolves, the Caribbean Travel Forum continues to serve as a vital space for actionable dialogue between tourism leaders across the region,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma. “The topics we’ll explore this year are both timely and foundational — addressing critical areas such as intra-regional airlift, economic linkages, and strategic growth. We invite our partners and stakeholders to join us in advancing meaningful dialogue that will guide the sector’s next chapter.”

Key Discussion Topics will include:

Caribbean Travel Trends: Data-Driven Insights for 2025

Presenter: Olivier Ponti, Director – Intelligence & Marketing, ForwardKeys

This session will unpack the latest data shaping Caribbean tourism — from shifting traveler sentiment and performance indicators to emerging global trends. It will offer strategic insights that will frame the day’s discussions and spotlight the opportunities and risks ahead.

Geopolitical & Economic Disruptions: Global Instability’s Impact on Caribbean Tourism

Presenter: Zeek Coleman, Vice President, Americas, Tourism Economics

From rising global instability to supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, tourism in the Caribbean doesn’t exist in a vacuum. This keynote will offer global insight tailored for a Caribbean context, helping industry leaders and stakeholders prepare for volatility and explore where new opportunities might emerge in the face of global change.

Policy & Advocacy Priorities: What the Industry Must Tackle Now

Presenter: James Hepple, Managing Director, Tourism Analytics

Tourism thrives when policies and priorities are aligned with the industry’s evolving needs. This session will explore the top concerns identified through regional stakeholder feedback and use them to shape a shared advocacy agenda. It will provide an opportunity to spotlight where industry and government must work together to support sustainable growth, resilience, and competitiveness.

Fixing Intra-Caribbean Airlift: Breaking the Cycle of Failure

Reliable and efficient air connectivity is essential for unlocking the full potential of Caribbean tourism, trade, and collaboration. This session will bring together aviation, tourism, and government leaders to explore innovative strategies for improving regional airlift. Together, they will examine emerging models, identify collaborative opportunities, and discuss the policy and investment approaches needed to enhance mobility across the region.

Tourism Linkages that Work: Getting Dollars into Local Pockets

This session will explore ways to ensure tourism benefits extend beyond accommodations and into local communities. It will explore the tangible ways to connect tourism demand with local supply — whether through agriculture, manufacturing, or cultural experiences.

Sustainable Tourism in the Caribbean: Charting a Resilient Future

Panel hosted by Charles Henry Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Investment & Economic Development – Antigua & Barbuda

The panel will explore major regional strategies and spotlight innovative actions being taken across the Caribbean with Antigua and Barbuda featured as a case study to include:

Barbuda’s emergence as a model for sustainable tourism, highlighting community-led development and eco-conscious investments.

The remarkable restoration of Redonda, now transformed into a thriving nature reserve and biodiversity haven.

The nation’s pioneering reef restoration projects, aimed at preserving marine ecosystems and supporting climate resilience.

Airline Discounts Now Available

To support travel to the Caribbean Travel Forum and Marketplace, special airline discounts are available via LIAT 2020 and Sunrise Airways. Registered attendees will receive 25% off fares on both airlines for travel across the official event dates. The offer is open to all participants attending any part of the program.

For more information on the Caribbean Travel Forum, visit https://caribbeantravelforum.com. To register, click here. The event is open to CHTA members and non-members; those interested are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.