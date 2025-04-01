Caribbean Guilder Officially Legal Tender in Curaçao and Sint Maarten

Philipsburg / Willemstad – As of Monday March 31, 2025, the Caribbean guilder is officially recognized as the legal tender in the monetary union of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

This morning, the ceremonial first exchange from the Netherlands Antillean guilder to the Caribbean guilder took place at the offices of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) in both countries by the Ministers of Finance in the presence of members of the board of directors, the supervisory board, and CBCS staff.

Starting today, the new currency is being introduced into circulation by the CBCS through commercial banks. For a period of three months the Caribbean guilder will co-circulate alongside the Netherlands Antillean guilder (NAf), after which it will be withdrawn as legal tender on July 1, 2025. Until that date, cash payments can still be made in NAf.

The NAf can be exchanged for Caribbean guilders by account holders at commercial banks starting tomorrow, April 1, 2025. Individuals without a bank account can exchange cash at the CBCS1.

Today, banks are preparing for adjustments in cashless payment transactions, including the change of the currency code from ANG to XCG.

The CBCS advises the public to follow individual announcements from their commercial banks regarding availability of their systems. The CBCS awaits this transition with confidence.

For more information on the Caribbean guilder, download the My Caribbean Guilder app or visit www.caribbean-guilder.com. Questions can be directed to [email protected] or by phone at +599 9 434 5500.