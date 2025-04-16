Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting Featuring Dr. Judith Euson-Richardson, MD, MPH

Hosted by: Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation

Facilitator: Ms. Shirley Serbony

Date: April 23, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: RC4C / 4C Foundation, A. T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1

The Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation is pleased to announce the next breast cancer support group session of the year. This meeting will provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals affected by breast cancer.

Guest Speaker: Dr. Judith Euson-Richardson, MD, MPH

Topic: Navigating Life After Diagnosis: Coping with Mental Health Challenges

Dr. Judith Euson-Richardson, originally from Sint Maarten, is a physician with extensive training in medicine and public health. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of the Virgin Islands before pursuing graduate studies at Howard University in Washington, DC, where she obtained a Master of Science in Biochemistry. She later received her Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Richardson began her medical career with specialized training in General Surgery at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate in Brooklyn and Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC. She subsequently completed a dual residency in Preventive and Occupational Medicine at the University of New Mexico, where she also earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in Health Systems, Services, and Policy.

Her diverse professional experience includes positions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the New Mexico Department of Health, and UNM Hospital. Currently, she serves as an Occupational Health Physician and Medical Advisor at SZV Social & Health Insurance. With over two decades of clinical experience behind her, Dr. Richardson established Essence Health & Wellness Clinic in Sint Maarten. This medical practice is dedicated to promoting holistic physical well-being through comprehensive education and wellness initiatives tailored to the needs of the local population.

Recap of This Year’s Sessions:

January: An interactive session facilitated by Ms. Shirley Serbony focused on fostering community and connection through shared experiences. Participants praised the session for creating a strong sense of community and felt uplifted by the supportive environment.

February: Ms. Shirley Serbony led a discussion on “2025 Bingo Card Goals,” a fun and interactive way to set and track your goals for 2025. The session was a resounding success, with participants expressing gratitude for the supportive environment and valuable insights shared.

March: Dr. Marlon Buncamper M.D, a renowned reconstructive surgeon, delivered an insightful presentation on breast reconstruction surgeries and considerations when deciding to have reconstructive surgery. Attendees appreciated the detailed explanations and found the information helpful in making informed decisions.

We invite all members of the community to join us for an evening of support, encouragement, and shared experiences. This is a safe space for:

Breast cancer patients

Survivors

Family members and loved ones

Let’s come together to share stories, offer support, and uplift each other. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, navigating treatment, or thriving in survivorship, this group is here for you. Let’s continue the year with hope, connection, and strength!

For more information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-721-588-8020

We look forward to seeing you there.