BPWC SXM hosts its “Members In Motion” Project for April 2025 chaired by Sophia Carti under the theme:

Break the silence!

“After the Storm: Navigating the Long-Term Impact of Domestic Abuse ”.

Marigot – Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025 – The BPW Concordia Saint Martin held their “Members in Motion” Project for the month of April 2025, chaired by the lovely and talented Sophia Carti.

Once protocol was established, Miss Sophia Carti took control of the lectern with confidence and determination as she set the tone for the entire evening.

Miss Sophia Carti broke the silence by being vulnerable and sharing her personal experience with the trauma of domestic abuse and how it impacted her life’s journey.

The audience held on to her every word in anticipation of what was going to happen next as she expounds on the long term impact of domestic abuse on women.

To ensure that her audience got the full understanding of what domestic abuse is and its long term impact in our communities, Miss Sophia Carti partnered with the Sisterhood Organization whose mission is to help women navigate through the trauma of domestic abuse.

This comprehensive session aimed to help women move from victim to victor by giving women a voice and letting them know that they are not alone in their quest to freedom there is a whole community of women and men standing behind them.

The discussion was very interactive, the audience posed their questions and gave their feedback on the long term impact of domestic abuse. Many shared their own personal experience and how they broke free from the effects of domestic abuse. Miss Sophia Carti and her team stressed the importance of building community, networking and self training in order to effectively navigate through the traumatic effects of domestic abuse. And how it is vital for the abused to find a safe space where they can voice their concerns.

Overall the session was very impactful, and informative the audience was so engaged, time flew by and no one seemed to want the session to end.

The Business and Professional Women Concordia Saint Martin will like to take this opportunity to encourage the general public, if you or someone you know are struggling to break free from the impact of domestic abuse, you are not alone there are many organizations that you can reach out to for help, break the silence don’t go through it alone.

Please contact the following :

Northern Side

Gendarmerie nationale 17 or 3919

Application: “Ma sécurité”.

France Victimes 978 : 0690 37 84 01

Police territoriale : 0590 29 56 23/ 0690 63 79 10

Soroptimist International : 0690 69 29 05

Fanm Vayan : 0690 24 71 02

Com de Saint Martin-Délégations Solidarité santé et famille: 0590 29 13 10 / 0590 77 31 99

Southern Side

Safe Haven Foundation: +(1721) 523 6400

Government Sint Maarten –

Victim Support Services VSS : +(1721) 587-6477

Women’s Desk : +(1721) 520-6291

Prominent Women -“ THE SISTERHOOD ” Support Group: +(1721) 584 7266