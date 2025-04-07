Bonaire boxers excel at international level in Aruba

Kralendijk – On Friday, April 4, three boxers from Bonaire delivered an impressive performance at the international boxing competition Fire to the Ring in Aruba. The Bonaire Boxing Federation (BBF) team returned home with pride, thanks to the strong performance of their athletes.

18-year-old Ricardi Muñoz proved his talent by winning his match convincingly. This victory not only marks a personal milestone for Muñoz but also confirms the strength of the sport of boxing on Bonaire. It was already the second time Bonaire won against Aruba, as the island also emerged victorious last year.

Split decisions

Dylan Sint Jago, the 15-year-old rookie, fought courageously against his opponent from Colombia but two of the three judges ruled in his opponent’s favor, a so-called split decision. It was his first official match and despite the tough opposition, Dylan learned a lot from this experience and presented himself well. Kevin Scharbaai (28), who returned to the ring for the first time last Friday after a five-year absence, also fought a Colombian boxer. Kevin, who made his comeback in Aruba, lost like Dylan on a split decision, but showed that he is still top level despite his long break.

The achievements of these three boxers are a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport. We at Bonaire Boxing Federation are extremely proud of their dedication and the results they achieved at this prestigious boxing event. In addition, we would like to express our thanks to Indebon, whose support made it possible for the athletes to participate in this international event.