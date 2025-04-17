Average Annual CPI for 2024 Shows Moderate Increase

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2024 stood at 113.91, up from 109.94 in 2023. This reflects a 3.97-point increase, representing an annual Inflation Rate of 3.61%, indicating moderate but steady price growth throughout the year.

Key Spending Categories and Their Weights:

Category Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, Other Fuels Transport Miscellaneous Goods and Services Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Weight (%) 36.1% 14.6% 13.4% 7.2%

These four categories make up over 71% of the total CPI, meaning changes in these areas have the biggest impact on the overall cost of living.

Quarterly Update: Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Between October and December 2024, the CPI rose to 114.79, a 0.64% increase from the previous quarter (July–September). This rise was mainly driven by:

Transport (+4.82%)

o Big jumps in passenger transport by road (+25.81%) and airfare (+5.42%).

2. Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+1.72%)

o Mainly from increased prices for personal care items (+4.12%).

Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.86%)

o Boosted by higher costs for beverages (+2.11%) and dairy items like milk, cheese, and eggs (+4.86%).

One category saw a decline:

Housing & Utilities (-0.54%)

Due to falling prices in home maintenance materials (-3.31%) and electricity (-2.68%). Year-over-Year: Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

When comparing the last quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023, the CPI rose by 2.22%. The biggest increase was again in Transport led by higher transport service costs.

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 changes overview:

Category Percentage Change Transport +5.49% Miscellaneous Goods & Services +5.43% Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages +4.32% Housing & Utilities -0.37%

Summary

Annual Inflation Rate Increase (2024 vs 2023): +3.61%

Quarterly Increase (Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024): +0.64%

Year-over-Year for Q4 only (2024 vs 2023): +2.22%

The Department of Statistics is committed to delivering timely, reliable data to help the public understand changes in the cost of living on Sint Maarten.

For more information, visit stats.sintmaartengov.org or contact the Department of Statistics.