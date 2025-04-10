AUC, CPS, and Positive Foundation Conclude Successful Round of Breast Cancer Screenings

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the Positive Foundation have successfully concluded another round of free breast cancer and health screenings for women as part of the breast abnormalities project. Led by oncologist and breast abnormalities expert Dr. Chobanyan, these events aimed to educate and empower women about breast cancer risk factors and presentations while collecting valuable data for the breast abnormalities survey.

On April 5, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA) for St. Maarten, Mr. Richinel Brug, paid a courtesy visit to the screening session. “These screenings are a vital service to our community, providing women with the opportunity to take proactive steps in monitoring their health,” said Minister Brug. “I commend AUC, CPS, and the Positive Foundation for their dedication to improving breast health awareness and early detection.”

Participants received breast exams performed by Dr. Chobanyan and health screenings for Blood Sugar, Total Cholesterol, Waist Circumference, Blood Pressure, Height, Weight, BMI, Vision performed by Fellows and students of AUC.

AUC students actively participated, gaining hands-on experience and contributing to the community’s health and well-being. Their involvement underscores AUC’s commitment to fostering future healthcare professionals who are both skilled and compassionate.

This initiative has already collected data from 726 women, with a target of reaching 1,000 women. By participating, women contribute to a significant community health project and help achieve this goal. If you were not able to secure a time slot for the last two activities, we apologize and do recommend that you monitor social media and the newspapers for updates on the project.

“We are committed to educating the women on St. Maarten about being breast aware and the importance of early detection,” said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation. “By partnering with AUC and CPS for these free screenings, we hope to reach women who might not otherwise have access to these vital health services. Our goal is to educate and empower women to take charge of their breast health.”

“Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. These screenings provide an invaluable opportunity for women to take proactive steps in monitoring their health. We are proud to offer these services and support the community in this important initiative. First-time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings,” said Dr. Chobanyan.

The Positive Foundation extends special thanks to the Honorable Minister Richinel Brug, Maria Henry and Irma Knight of CPS, the Elektralyets Foundation, Fellows Dr. Toussaint, Dr. Hodge, Dr. Baghdadi and all the student volunteers from AUC, and Dr. Chobanyan for spearheading this specific project.