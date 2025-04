ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius — On Monday, the 7th of April, around 11:20 AM, a 37-year-old man with initials J.Q.W. was arrested at the St. Eustatius police station.

The man is suspected of attempted manslaughter, assault, arson and vandalism.

The arrest took place after police received a report of the aforementioned offenses.

The case is under investigation.