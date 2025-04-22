A European country is preparing to close its embassy in Havana

The closure of the embassy in Cuba is part of a budget cut

Source: CiberCuba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, proposed on April 17 the closure of the Dutch embassy in Havana and in other countries as part of a budget cut plan.

The proposal was sent in an official letter to the President of the Dutch House of Representatives.

Closure of diplomatic representations

The closure of the embassy in Cuba is part of a broader plan to reduce the budget allocated to embassies, general consulates, and other representations of the Netherlands abroad by 10%.

Veldkamp announced his intention to close five embassies: in Bujumbura (Burundi), Havana (Cuba), Juba (South Sudan), Tripoli (Libya), and Yangon (Myanmar), as well as two consulates general, in Antwerp (Belgium) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

“These closures will significantly contribute to the necessary budget cuts in the network of missions,” the chancellor explained.

Capture of the excerpt from the letter announcing the closure of Dutch embassies in five countries

This will be followed, in a later phase, by the possible closure of four other locations, determined by geopolitical and economic factors.

Veldkamp indicated that, although some diplomatic missions will be closed, the opening of new representations is also being considered, for instance in Syria, depending on the evolving context in that country.

The minister detailed that the decision-making process took into account multiple factors, such as the Dutch interests in each nation, the available “margin of action,” and operational costs.

In the specific case of Havana, Yangon, and Tripoli, the effectiveness of maintaining a diplomatic presence in those cities was questioned.

The evaluated aspects included bilateral relations, security, trade, international development, consular services, and the specific characteristics of each mission.

The plan would enable an estimated structural saving of around 25 million euros. At the same time, it is being considered to reduce staff at other embassies and consulates to protect Dutch interests within the framework of austerity.

The local newspaper De Telegraaf reported on the official letter, although it did not mention a possible date for the closure of the diplomatic missions.

Until April 19th, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Cuba has not issued any official statements on its social media – neither on X nor on Facebook – regarding the possible closure.

In recent days, perhaps as a farewell, the chargé d’affaires of the Dutch embassy welcomed their European counterparts on the island to present the activities that will take place as part of the Europe Month in Cuba.

Nico van Dijk, encargado de negocios de la embajada holandesa, presentó hoy, las actividades que se realizarán como parte del Mes de Europa en Cuba.

Agradecemos a la @UEenCuba por este tipo de iniciativas que resaltan las expresiones culturales del Reino de los Países Bajos. pic.twitter.com/gq1rYVss7C — NL Embassy Havana (@NLinCuba) April 2, 2025

An uncomfortable diplomatic headquarters for the Cuban government

In recent years, this diplomatic mission has been one of the most active in the promotion of civil society in Cuba, supporting activists, independent journalists, and countercultural artistic initiatives.

The Embassy of the Netherlands has funded exhibitions, theatrical performances, conferences, and film, particularly through the Go Cuba Cinema program.

Additionally, it has supported projects focused on themes such as gender-based violence, circular agriculture, water, cycling, music, ecology, and literature.