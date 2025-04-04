𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐌. 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐬’ 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐄𝐧𝐝

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist, Head of Victim Support Services Cassandra Richardson, and Vice President of the Court Gertjan Wouters visited the Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling to present a formal letter addressing the position of victims and their families in criminal cases. The message was clear, victims deserve to have a stronger, more recognized role in our justice system.

The Minister of Justice fully supports this call. That is why the Minister is taking steps to introduce legislation before the end of the year that will give victims a stronger voice and legal standing in criminal proceedings.

Under the new Criminal Procedure Code, victims will have the right to speak during hearings, be kept informed throughout the process, and claim compensation for both financial and emotional harm. For the first time, the law will recognize victims as full participants in the process, not just passive observers. Mediation between victims and offenders will also be encouraged, offering pathways to real healing beyond the courtroom.

This marks a significant step in creating a justice system that protects the rights of all, especially victims. The Ministry remains committed to transparency, meaningful reform, and building trust with the community.